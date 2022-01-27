A proposed dog run that was funded for $1.1 million by Borough President Donovan Richards before he left the City Council was back on the radar for members of Community Board 13 at their general meeting Monday.
The initial proposal, which is subject to change, is to transform a dead-end road at 143rd Avenue and 232nd Street below the South Conduit near Brookville Park, into a dog park, according to Fay Hill, chairwoman of Parks and Environment for CB 13.
Despite efforts to reach out to residents of the Brookville area with fliers about the dog park, only two people have responded to the initiative, according to Hill, who would like to better engage the community.
Brookville has approximately 41,650 residents, according to real estate website point2homes.com, which used census data from 2019.
“We wanted the neighbors to know a dog run is proposed on their block,” said Hill.
Barbara Brown of the Eastern Queens Alliance also held a survey about the dog park and 25 people who lived near the block returned it, with 50 percent in favor, added Hill, of Springfield Gardens.
“Parks Commissioner [Michael] Dockett plans on having a site visit and hopefully more people will come,” said Hill. “There are pros and cons, and it can be an asset to the community, but if the community doesn’t want it we have to work on that, but it will be beneficial to people who have dogs ... With Covid-19, people can come out to the park with their dogs to get fresh air.”
Hill wants to receive as much feedback as possible from the Brookville community because she knows with the dog run possibly being at a dead-end road there might be pushback when it comes to parking.
“There are other sites we can look into with Commissioner Dockett with this dog run,” said Hill.
Lorraine Gittens-Bridges, a member of CB 13 from Rosedale, wants there to be a paid supervisor of the dog park.
“If the dog park should be approved, I would like to see a paid person be in charge,” said Gittens-Bridges. “Basically, there are a small number of us that volunteer for everything ... I hope money is put in the budget to hire someone even part-time.”
Gittens-Bridges believes by having a paid supervisor on board, the park will be maintained.
Jon Logan, a member from Cambria Heights who has a Doberman, is also in favor of the dog park and agrees more needs to be done to reach out to the Brookville community.
“There has to be an organization that is formed that will be caring for this dog park,” said Logan. “That is in the process of being formed. If it’s going to be done, it’s going to be done with class.”
If a dog park in Brookville is going to be done, people are going to have to knock on doors to hand out the fliers and surveys to get it off the ground to get feedback from the residents, added Logan.
“It’s going to be a good thing,” said Logan.
Talks on the next steps for the dog run will continue with a virtual parks and environmental forum at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.