“Your picture should be next to the word ‘persistence’ in the dictionary.”
Community Board 13 Chairman Bryan Block was speaking to Board Member Bess DeBetham Monday evening as the group celebrated the renewed funding to the NYPD for a 116th Precinct in Rosedale.
DeBetham serves as the co-chairperson of the 116th Precinct Community Task Force, and had been one of the leading voices advocating for a new precinct from 1977 until 2017, when the city approved $92 million for he project.
When the city last June included the precinct in a $1.5 billion defunding of the NYPD, neither the task force nor CB 13 backed down.
On April 20, Mayor de Blasio said the city intended to “fully fund” the precinct as part of a major citywide anti-crime initiative.
Block, on the board’s monthly Zoom meeting, praised DeBetham, Co-chairman Richard Hellenbrecht, task force member Bill Perkins and others, as well as the region’s elected officials, for their efforts.
“To me, this has always been an issue of equity,” said Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Rockaway). “It was provided to the community and then snatched away.”
The councilwoman said she is anticipating to get some hard deadlines on precinct progress in the coming days.
“This is something all of us can celebrate,” DeBetham said.
Barring any changes, the new precinct will be created from the southern half of the 105th Precinct, which runs along the Nassau County border from the Grand Central Parkway in the north to the boundary of John F. Kennedy International Airport, all of which falls within the 113th Precinct.
The new building — which will include a community room and a food pantry — is slated for a site just north of the Long Island Rail Road’s Rosedale station, next to the existing 105th satellite station.
The size of the 105th — more than eight miles north to south with 354 miles of roads — historically led to delays in response time with the station house in the northern end in Queens Village. The satellite precinct was built in 2007, but it did not operate 24 hours a day until March 2016.
“It wasn’t the 105th’s fault,” DeBetham said. She and Hellenbrecht said the issue over the years actually united community leaders in the northern and southern ends of the precinct
“It built great relationships between the civic associations,” Hellenbrecht said.
Block said he is going to push to have the community room at the new precinct named in DeBetham’s honor.
In a separate matter, Block announced that Hellenbrecht and DeBetham, the longtime chairperson and vice chairperson of CB 13’s Land Use Committee, respectively, will be relinquishing their leadership posts.
“They’re remaining on the committee,” Block said. “They just needed a break.”
Michael Mallia will replace fellow Bellerose resident Hellenbrecht as chairman, while Steven Taylor of Cambria Heights will replace DeBetham, who is from Laurelton.
During the period set aside for public officials or their representatives, Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) discussed the state budget passed earlier this month.
One item could be of particular interest not only in Anderson’s 31st District but throughout Southeast Queens.
Anderson said the Legislature has authorized $25 million to renovate vacant and blighted homes.
“Zombie properties,” the assemblyman said, with no need to offer a definition to the more than 70 people on the Zoom call at the time.
Many such houses have been long-term problems in Southeast Queens, often attracting squatters and illegal dumping.
“I’d like to see those renovated and sold to young people, first-time homeowners,” Anderson said.
