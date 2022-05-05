Responsiveness to crimes and knowledge about the new Neighborhood Safety Teams were on the agenda for Community Board 12 last week during a public safety meeting.
Hosting the meeting on April 26 was CB 12 Public Safety Committee Chairman Clifton Stanley Diaz. He first spoke about neighborhood coordination officers.
“We need to put out the names, telephone numbers and pictures of the [neighborhood coordination] officers because people said during the last public safety meeting that they do not know who those people are to go to for complaints,” Diaz told 113th Precinct Community Affairs Officer Jermaine Washington. “If you can make up a list and have it for distribution to give to the participants of the public safety meeting, maybe we might have a better rapport with some of these people so that they can be more responsive.”
The 113th Precinct, along with other police commands in the city, does have a list of names and emails online for its NCOs, but no pictures or numbers for them. However, there are numbers for the precinct and its community affairs, crime prevention, domestic violence, youth coordination and detective squad offices.
“We want to get a proper response to our complaints and we want the same thing to apply to the 103rd Precinct,” said Diaz. “We have to be on the same page ... The mayor let it be known at the 103rd that he has expectations for it to be more responsive.”
Mayor Adams went to the 103rd Precinct hours after officially taking office to let cops know he supports them but won’t be tolerating abusive tactics in the police force and stressed the need for the NYPD to be more communicative with elected officials.
Residents need to sign up for Build the Block meetings, which are neighborhood safety meetings that take place every three months, if they want NCOs to be more responsive to the issues plaguing their neighborhoods, according to Washington.
“Honestly, I go to a lot of Build the Block meetings and there are not a lot of people there,” said Washington. “Everyone complains about the same thing, but I tell them you have to go to the Build the Block meetings and call them to task at their meeting ... It is actually being overseen by One Police Plaza, so if you don’t think we are being responsive enough. It is going to be addressed.”
Despite people believing their complaints are falling on deaf ears, their concerns will go somewhere in those block meetings, Washington said.
“Two things happen — if we don’t have the ability to fix it, then we don’t have the ability to fix it, but if we do, they have to and they are being held accountable for it,” said Washington, who says a lot of people complain about NCOs but don’t know what they are. “They started as a community policing model and they are basically an officer who is a project manager in your area who handles quality-of-life issues, i.e. 311 issues.”
If officers are not responsive within the 113th Precinct, residents can reach Washington for help at Jermaine.washington@nypd.org, he said.
The community affairs officer also clarified what a Neighborhood Safety Team is.
“Do not get confused with the anti-crime team,” said Washington, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD. “Neighborhood Safety Team ... is a fancy name for the gun squad. They are directly focusing on guns. We have an intelligence officer who gathers intel from the internet and other resources. They can hone in on who has a gun.”
When it comes to crime, most officers are dealing with the same 1 percent of a community at any given time, he added.
“When you see us stopping somebody over and over again, its because we know they carry a gun,” said Washington. “They go on Instagram and they show that they have a gun. These people show they do not care. They let it be known they have a weapon. They show us on Instagram where they are and there are times we drive out to find them ... and they have the same clothes on and the same gun. It’s not rocket science.”
The NSTs are not bringing back stop-and-frisk, added Washington.
“That type of policing is over,” said Washington. “We are not going to a park after a guy drinking beer, but if it’s someone that we know is carrying a gun, then we are going to stop him. That is the difference ... They are driven to go and take guns off of the street.”
The purpose of the NST is to make criminals who carry guns uncomfortable so that they are less likely to have them.
“They are all volunteers,” said Washington who acknowledges that not a lot of Black officers joined the safety teams. “I’m going to be honest with you ... With three years left to go you are not seeing Officer Washington being a part of that team. It is a liability because they are proactive and they have camera footage. You have officers getting in trouble every day because of camera footage.”
The NSTs will not be like the old undercover units, he said.
“So what everybody is being told is wrong ... When it comes to our job there is a lot of liability, even when you are doing what you are supposed to ... the narrative you hear on the news is not correct. NSTs are not anti-crime. Anti-crime was for any felon. This team is directly focused on guns and if it’s not a gun, they are not directly going to get involved.”
NSTs are highly supervised, according to Washington. They consist of five officers and two sergeants and are led by one lieutenant. Unlike their predecessors, they are not plainclothes units.
“A lieutenant runs a platoon of almost 60 people,” he said. “It’s a lot of oversight. They can’t operate without a lieutenant at work. They can’t operate without one of the sergeants at work. There is always a supervisor at all times. They are going to get dash cams in their cars. They have body-worn cameras. They have uniforms ... it’s the same uniforms but darker blue.”
The NST uniforms will have each officer’s name, a police patch, a shield number and the word “police” spelled out on the back, said Washington.
“Basically you are not going to see anyone in plainclothes, except for the Detective Squad,” added Washington. “There is no mistaking they are police officers.”
NSTs are not here to give summonses, they are only there to arrest people they have intelligence on that have a gun, said Washington.
