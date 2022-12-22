The Rev. Carlene Thorbs was re-elected chairperson of Community Board 12 with no dissenting votes in last Wednesday’s general meeting. Twenty ballots had been cast before the meeting, while six were submitted live, for a total of 26 of the 51 members participating.
Both she and Bilal Karriem, who was running to retain his spot as second vice chair, ran unopposed. Karriem then nominated Fitzroy Searles for board secretary, a position he won by a count of 23-1.
“I thank you for trusting myself, Bilal and Fitzroy to come back to do this again,” Thorbs said to the board members. “We have to do this together. All the work that you see, we’re not doing it alone; I need each and every one of you.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) swore in the officers. Once that process was finished, Searles asked Comrie to sponsor legislation in Albany that would remove the mandate for the city Department of Education to provide space to charter schools, a directive Searles says is taking away space from traditional public schools.
“Yes, yes,” Comrie said. “I 100 percent agree, brother Fitzroy: What they’ve done is horrendous and unfair.”
“I’m sure many of you are aware they now want to site an elementary school at Springfield High School, which is ridiculous,” he added. “High school kids need to have in-school spaces to do study time, to do rec time, to do ballet, to do self-study opportunities, and they want to take away those spaces and put an elementary school in a high school? It’s ridiculous.”
Comrie expressed a desire for the Success Academy charter school network to build its own schools instead of co-opting space in district schools. The city Department of Education in November shared proposals for Success Academy elementary schools to be co-located at the MS 72 building in Rochdale and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“You think about it: little kids in the hallway with big, old high school children, running around, bumping around, bouncing off the walls,” Thorbs said. “No. You wouldn’t want your babies in there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.