Members of Community Boards 12 and 13 held general meetings earlier this month, and people from both groups brought up concerns about co-locations in public schools.
People from CB 12 were more specifically concerned with the growth of Success Academy at IS 59, located at 132-55 Ridgedale St. in Springfield Gardens.
“Success Academy is trying to ask for more space when they are already over capacity of their current charter,” said Linnette Townsley, last Wednesday.
Carlene Thorbs, chairwoman of CB 12, said that no one exactly knows what is going on with Success Academy’s co-location at the middle school because a meeting has not been set up with IS 59’s principal.
“We have to wait for her and the District 29 leader,” Thorbs said.
Thorbs told the Chronicle that she is still waiting to hear back from the school.
Seven years ago, Success Academy co-located at the middle school with a kindergarten class, said Vanessa Sparks, a CB 12 member.
“Success Academy has acquired the majority of the space in that building, thus leaving little space at IS 59 to grow,” said Sparks. “Their charter is up for renewal and they are going to ask to teach kindergarten through eighth grade.”
Success Academy Springfield Gardens currently teaches kindergarten through fourth grade, according to its website. The group said it is not doing anything beyond its charter.
According to an Educational Impact Statement, Success Academy was approved on April 17, 2013 to teach grades four and five beginning in the 2013 to 2014 school year, then teach kindergarten through fifth grade after the 2015 to 2016 school year at an adjacent site attached to IS 59. A preliminary application was also sent to the State University of New York Trustees for the charter network to expand the students it serves to eighth grade in 2013.
The city Department of Education said that the previous DOE and city administrations approved the placement and growth plan of Success Academy at the IS 59 building in 2013.
“At New York City Public Schools, we highly value the concerns and feedback of our students and families," said DOE spokesperson Chyann Tull. "Since its initial 2013 siting approval, the Success Academy in this building was intended to serve students in grades K-8, with the grade levels being phased in over time.”
At a CB 13 meeting on Monday, two members attempted to file education resolutions that said it did not approve of co-locations for its school district and that parents can advocate for funding for public schools in the state budget.
Because the education meeting for CB 13 was canceled last minute, the two measures were not approved to be discussed at the general meeting on May 22, according to Bryan Block, CB 13’s chairman.
Lorraine Gittens-Bridges, CB 13’s vice chair on education, said that she spent hours of her free time preparing the resolutions, but did not know until the last minute that Education Chair Rhonda Kontner canceled the education meeting earlier this month, and with the school year quickly coming to a close, that it will be too late to address at a later meeting.
David Pecoraro, a new board member, said, that with the term limits requirement added by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, it’s time to address pressing matters more quickly.
“I know being on a board is an advisory role, not a political one, but we can’t wait years to address certain issues affecting the community,” Pecoraro told the Chronicle. “The term limits mean we have to act now when issues arise.”
Mark McMillan, CB 13’s district manager, said during the meeting that he will talk with Gittens-Bridges and the education chair to discuss the resolutions so they can be discussed at a general meeting down the road.
Other members of the board have told the Queens Chronicle that the panel would overwhelmingly support the measures, but there are simply personality clashes between new members in the group and people who have been at CB 13 for over 30 years.
UPDATE
This story was updated to include comment by the Department of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.