A deluge of auto body shops has plagued Merrick Boulevard with double-parking, and for one senior it has been the bane of her existence.
“They are so arrogant,” said Jeanne Majors, about the auto body shop owners. “They have to park in front of the bus stops.”
For over a month Majors has been struggling to catch the bus at Merrick Boulevard across the street from the Allen Cathedral Senior Residence Apartments because of cars parked near the bus lanes and on the sidewalk, which makes it difficult for buses to pull up completely to the curb, according to the senior.
The bus lines that stop at 107th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard include the Q4, Q5, Q84 and the Q85.
Majors accused the auto body shop owner of H&T Auto Repair, located at 107-17 Merrick Blvd., of cursing at those attempting to walk near or around the parked vehicles on the sidewalk and says there is a second business, Auto Tops E&D Seat Covers, that also parks on the sidewalks.
“Women with babies and carriages cannot walk on the sidewalk to catch the bus,” said Majors. “They just don’t care.”
Majors says that in order to catch the bus she has to step out onto the street and wave down the operator with her cane since it can’t pull up to the curb. She said the parked vehicles are on the sidewalk for anywhere from 15 minutes to over an hour.
Ron Henry, the manager of H&T Auto Repair, says that the vehicles near the bus are not his, because the cars parked on the other side of the block are the ones that he is responsible for. He claimed the cursing was most likely from E&D, which is also listed as 107-17 Merrick Blvd. and is closer to the bus stop.
“They don’t have a sign up that they are doing bodywork,” said Henry. “We don’t park by the bus stop for nothing.”
Kirk Treasure, the supervisor of E&D, says that Majors is exaggerating and that vehicles parked on the sidewalk or near the bus stop are only parked there for 10 to 15 minutes, but he admitted one employee parks his car near the bus stop on the sidewalk sometimes, though not often.
“We don’t park there all the time, but when we are coming out the shop we have to move the vehicle out,” said Treasure. “I try not to park there, but we have to give them a quick estimate on the services and then they go. We have a lack of parking in the area and that’s the business.”
The MTA disagrees.
“Bus stops and bus lanes in Queens and all of New York City are vitally important to residents so they can safely and easily board MTA buses to get to their destinations,” said MTA spokesman Dave Steckel. “It’s unacceptable that any local business would block them. The MTA will continue to work with NYPD to ensure that our bus lanes and bus stops are clear at all times.”
