Throughout December, the New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered 300 toys to children and families throughout Queens.
The organizations teamed up with officials such as Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson, above, second from left, City Councilmembers Adrienne Adams and Francisco Moya and the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct in Jamaica.
“This year, with this pandemic, it’s so important for organizations like ours to give back to the families across New York City who have been hit hard and hopefully makes things a little brighter around the holidays,” said Joseph Geiger, executive secretary-treasurer for the union.
