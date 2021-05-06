Elected officials and the Jamaica community came out in full force last weekend for the grand opening of the Caribbean soul food and pizzeria fusion restaurant Real Veggie Café, led by Jamaican-American Chef Hulando Shaw.
“The turnout from the local elected officials and the community was amazing,” said Shaw. “We gave out samples of our food that day and everybody was happy.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Councilwomen Selvena Brooks- Powers (D-Rockaway) and Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) were all at the grand opening.
“We need more options in our neighborhood that promote the benefits of healthy eating and plant-based diets, and Real Veggie Café will fulfill that need perfectly,” said Adams. “I look forward to joining our community in supporting this new establishment, and I wish owner and chef Hulando Shaw the best of luck in this new and exciting venture!”
Potential customers had a chance to taste for free rice and peas, collard greens, mushrooms and pizza, according to Shaw.
“People had two, three and sometimes four slices of pizza,” said Shaw. “We were happy to give it away because we are here for them, not just a profit.”
Real Veggie Café has tropical vegan pizzas with mango toppings, pineapple toppings, black olives, tomatoes, cauliflower and ackee, the Jamaican national fruit, according to the Kingston, Jamaica native.
“I’ve been cooking since I was 10, like all Jamaicans,” said Shaw, who came to the U.S. in 1995. “So when I came I decided to go into this plant-based diet because I was raised Seventh Day Adventist, and we are taught that this diet is the best diet.”
The spot for Real Veggie, which is located at 106-13 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica, was once a struggling restaurant that was going to close because of Covid-19, but rather than allow it to be sold to someone else, Shaw reached out to the owner and shared his idea about Caribbean vegan food.
“He was gracious enough to rent it to me, so I said, ‘Let’s go for it,’” said Shaw. “For example we do the black-eyed peas in the form of Jamaican stew peas. The collard greens is seasoned with a Jamaican twist. The fried chicken is actually is cauliflower and fried mushroom.”
Sauce options include curry sauce, jerk sauce and escovitch sauce, added Shaw.
Comrie was excited to celebrate the grand opening of Shaw’s business. Throughout the pandemic, the chef was one of the volunteers who donated sustainable healthy food options to seniors, frontline workers and families in need.
“Chef Shaw supported our community throughout the pandemic by dedicating his time and resources to addressing food insecurity in Southeast Queens, so I am proud to join my colleagues in support of his new and unique small business,” said Comrie.
