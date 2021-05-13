Firefighters immediately rushed to Rochdale Village on Sunday, May 9, after an apartment unit in one of its 20 buildings was reported to have a fire, according to the FDNY.
The fire occurred at 10:11 a.m. at 134-29 166 Place on 137th Ave. on the eighth floor of Building 17, which is 14-stories high, according to Citizen App.
The fire was caused by a candle that was left lit after a resident left his apartment, according to Jay Williams, an assistant general manager at Rochdale Village.
“There was a smoke condition,” said Williams about the fire. “It was contained to that one apartment within 30 minutes.”
The 113th Precinct was on the scene and ladders 155, 158, 311 and 133 helped to extinguish the fire without any injuries to other residents, according to Williams.
However, there was one firefighter who sustained an injury and was sent to an area hospital, according to the FDNY.
“The firefighters were very quick,” added Williams. “The apartment mostly sustained water damage, according to a public safety department report from our public safety officer.”
Williams said that every shareholder at Rochdale Village has insurance, and believes the resident’s insurance company has provided him with accommodations while his apartment gets fixed.
The FDNY announced on Monday, May 10, that the firefighter didn’t sustain any serious injuries and has since been released.
