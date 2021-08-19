Police and families had a chance to connect last week over s’mores, face paint, orb balls, balloon flowers, bouncy houses and grilled chicken at Baisley Pond Park during the fourth Camping in the Park event, which was held by NYPD Community Affairs, the outreach division of the department.
The free all-night event, held by the 103rd, 105th and 113th precincts on Aug. 12, included conversations between the community and officers and the teaching of camping skills like how to set up a tent and first aid skills like CPR.
“We are building safer communities,” said Det. Tanya Duhaney, far left, who helped put the event together.
— Naeisha Rose
