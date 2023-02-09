A Brooklyn man, wanted in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting in Cambria Heights, was arrested last Wednesday at his home in New Lots, according to authorities.
Michael Tiru, 23, was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.
Before midnight on Dec. 31, 2022, police received a report of multiple shots fired by multiple individuals at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 228th Street.
“He was firing a firearm multiple times,” a police spokeswoman told the Chronicle about Tiru.
Initially police did not find any injured parties, but upon further investigation a 17-year-old boy with a nonfatal gunshot wound to the abdomen was discovered, according to the NYPD.
“The 17-year-old is in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital,” the spokeswoman said.
The police are seeking one other suspect who was involved in the shooting.
— Naeisha Rose
