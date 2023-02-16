Police continue to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Cambria Heights last month.
On Jan. 5, the unidentified suspect allegedly threw a brick through the front window of a business located at 221-19 Linden Blvd., and then entered the establishment and removed a projector, a leaf blower, power tools and liquor bottles, according to authorities.
A police spokeswoman was not able to give the Queens Chronicle a dollar amount for the items that were stolen.
Before the suspect fled the business on foot, surveillance footage caught him on camera, according to police. To the right is an image of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
