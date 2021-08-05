This summer Avenue Café NYC, located in Jamaica, is introducing new seasonal options to its menu.
The bakery and coffee shop had its grand opening on May 24, according to its owner Stephen Kanhai, a Jamaica native and former sous chef who wanted to bring fresh artisanal pastries and coffee to Queens.
“I bake my own pastry and everything is baked daily,” said Kanhai, a Hillcrest High School alum who attended the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan. “We only get coffee from Stumptown Coffee, based right here in Ridgewood, Queens. We are an elevated coffee shop, so you are not just getting the regular stuff.”
“I keep it simple and affordable,” added Kanhai, who keeps his goods $5 and under.
“There are a lot of conventional chains. There are not a lot of individuals doing more quality local and seasonal items. You will find some commercial kitchens that are just using conventional products, but not offering artisanal coffee.”
Jamaica Center Business Improvement Executive Director Jennifer Furioli is excited about the new addition to Southeast Queens.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Avenue NYC Café, located inside Jamaica Market at 90-40 160 St., has come to Downtown Jamaica,” said Furioli via email. “We have been advocating for a local coffee shop and Stephen Kanhai the owner of Avenue NYC Café is from Jamaica and has brought his culinary skills to the Ave with some delicious pastries that are sold at the café.”
The BID staff often grabs coffee, bacon and egg croissants, cinnamon rolls or Nutella Dream Cruffins, according to Furioli.
Berry season was earlier this summer, according to Kanhai.
“I’ve been doing a blueberry Danish and a blueberry muffin, but sometimes it alternates to blackberry, strawberries and raspberries,” said Kanhai, who also makes cookies. “We will be using stone fruits soon enough.”
Plum, peach and nectarine are some of the midsummer fruits that the Avenue Café founder will be incorporating into his pastries.
“Our main goal is to use them in the peak season,” said Kanhai.
“I’m also going to be adding overnight oats. It is field cut oats soaked in oat milk, so that will be gluten free and dairy-free.”
Kanhai is also working on crafting granola bars that are gluten-free.
Kanhai also wants to keep his community healthy by using fresh unprocessed products.
“I think this presents a healthier alternative and healthier living,” said Kanhai, who sources his food locally. “I think this pushes Queens, and also Jamaica, Queens forward. My mantra is supporting local people and to use quality items.”
According to a May 2019 report from the Laborers’ Health & Safety Fund of North America, a union organization dedicated toward enhancing health and safety, health benefits and the welfare of workers, 57.5 percent of calories in the American diet come from heavily processed food. Those foods account for 1,190 calories daily, while unprocessed food makes up only 625 (30.2 percent). Other cooking ingredients and cheese accounted for the remainder of calories (12.3 percent).
Heavily processed foods have too much sugar, sodium and fat and contain artificial ingredients that are addictive and lack nutritional value, according to the report.
“I grew up in Jamaica,” said Kanhai. “I’ve worked in pastry shops, café shops and restaurants in Brooklyn and the city, but I just wanted to open up something close to home that customers would appreciate — really good pastry and really good coffee.”
Kanhai dreams of expanding Avenue Café NYC to other locations so that he can continue providing fresh and healthy baked goods.
“We wish Stephen and Avenue NYC Café nothing but the best and we are so glad this small business is part of Downtown Jamaica,” said Furioli.
