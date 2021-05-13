During a Regional Plan Association meeting last week, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards called out Mayor Bill de Blasio for not being daring enough in his vision for urban street designs when it comes to projects in the Jamaica area, in comparison to Park Avenue.
“Open Streets has been something that has been so transformational,” said Richards. “I’ve been hopscotching on 34th Avenue a few weeks ago with some kids.”
Open Streets is a program that transforms streets into new public spaces and prioritizes pedestrians, cyclists and small businesses, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.
As much as the borough president likes the Open Streets concept, which leverages the diversity of the World’s Borough, he wants there to be equity for the older folks in Queens who drive to get around and utilize parking when they go out.
After conducting surveys throughout community boards in Queens, the borough president discovered that while 30 to 40 percent of community board members do not have a car, the remainder did use one to travel.
“I want to frame this from the standpoint of an equity lens,” said Richards. “We need to make sure that communities who have been impacted have minimal parking space.”
These communities don’t have the luxury of parking in their communities, they are primarily people of color and they too should have access to community resources, according to Richards.
“If you had bus lanes and busways that truly takes in community input and if you invest in it, not like the way they did the recent Merrick Boulevard bus lane…with fake lines painted…you’d naturally get people out of their cars,” said Richards.
Last year, de Blasio announced during the pandemic that the city would expand 20 miles of busway and bus lanes throughout the five boroughs, including one on a 6.4-mile stretch of Merrick Boulevard.
After the June 2020 announcement, residents had four months to adjust to parking loss and those unaware of the expansion were susceptible to ticketing because of bus cameras.
Both the MTA and Transportation Alternatives say Merrick Boulevard was not proposed as a priority corridor, unlike the far busier Archer Avenue, which has a higher ridership and is located near York College, the Sutphin Boulevard LIRR and the E and J/Z subway lines.
“I am an ardent supporter of modernizing our aging bus system — a critical mode of transportation for countless individuals, especially in transit deserts like Southeast Queens,” said Richards. “But each and every proposal to update our bus infrastructure must be drawn up in direct partnership with the communities served by the bus lines in question, ensuring these projects ultimately serve the transit needs of our families as effectively as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.