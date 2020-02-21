PHOTO BY RICHARD HEATON
Building Collapse in Jamaica; one dead
Firefighters at the scene of building collapse in Jamaica.
Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:58 pm
|
Updated: 2:03 pm, Thu Feb 20, 2020.
Building collapse in Jamaica; one dead
by Richard Heaton / Chronicle Contributor
Queens Chronicle
|
Firefighters and other first responders are at the scene of a building collapse today in Jamaica on 94th Street between Sutphin Boulevard and 148th Street.
The building was being demolished.
One worker has been killed and another injured.
The Chronicle will be updating this story as it develops.
Posted in
Eastern/Southeast Queens News,
Queenswide,
South Queens News
on
Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:58 pm.
Updated: 2:03 pm.
| Tags:
Firefighter,
Jamaica,
Building Collapse,
Jamaica, Queens,
Fdny
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up