  • February 21, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Building collapse in Jamaica; one dead

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:58 pm | Updated: 2:03 pm, Thu Feb 20, 2020.

Building collapse in Jamaica; one dead by Richard Heaton / Chronicle Contributor Queens Chronicle | 0 comments

Firefighters and other first responders are at the scene of a building collapse today in Jamaica on 94th Street between Sutphin Boulevard and 148th Street.

The building was being demolished.

One worker has been killed and another injured.

The Chronicle will be updating this story as it develops. 

Posted in , , on Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:58 pm. Updated: 2:03 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

