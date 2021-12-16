A Queens Village high school cut the ribbon on its brand-new food pantry Dec. 8, just in time for the holidays.
Business Technology Early College High School pantry, located inside Martin Van Buren High School at 230-17 Hillside Ave., will serve 530 students from grades 9 to 14.
“Business Technology Early College High School or as we like to call us, BTECH, is a school that cultivates love and support for the student community that we serve,” Brittney Russell, the school’s parent and family engagement coordinator, said in a statement. “Every day we are fortunate to welcome our students who travel across the entire borough of Queens to a home away from home with not only an education but also a second family, ensuring that they are taken care of with basic essential needs that may not be accessible to them.”
According to Russell, a number of BTECH students and their families live in shelters or live on a low income.
The food pantry was supported by a $5,000 gift card donation from Stop & Shop, which Russell called a “holiday miracle.”
The high school’s food pantry will be the fourth to benefit from Stop & Shop’s assistance program in Queens. The others are located at The Bay School in Far Rockaway, Clarence Witherspoon in South Ozone Park and Fairview in Corona.
