A family feud turned deadly in Laurelton over the weekend.
Police arrested 73-year-old Jethro Jacobs in connection to the death of his brother, 66-year-old George Jacobs. The elder Jacobs is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after police found his younger brother unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the torso, inside of their 230th Place home on Saturday morning.
The younger Jacobs was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they apprehended a person of interest at the scene, and announced the arrest of the elder Jacobs early Sunday morning.
Jethro Jacobs owns the property on which the incident took place. According to the New York Post, he allows his 92-year-old mother to stay there and was at the house on Saturday to take her to her sister’s funeral, when his younger brother locked him out. The brothers engaged in what the Post describes as a “heated dispute,” during which the elder brother shot the younger brother in the chest.
— Sean Okula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.