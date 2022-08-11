Borough President Donovan Richards was joined on Saturday by NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett, Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers, Community Board 13 District Manager Mark McMillan and representatives from and participants in the Rosedale Jets football program to open the reconstructed Brookville Park turf football and baseball fields.
In addition to the renovated playing surfaces, the park received an upgrade to the chain-link fence baseball backstop, new drinking fountains, a new bleacher area near the football field and the installation of a timber barrier rail at the perimeter of the fields.
The project was completed seven months ahead of schedule and cost $3 million.
“The opening of the new Brookville Park Turf Field is a great step forward in our ongoing effort to give all Queens residents convenient access to top-of-the-line parks and recreational facilities that allow children and adults to be active and enjoy the outdoors,” Richards said.
