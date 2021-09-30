The Brookville sewer project’s design phase is currently 75 percent complete and projected to start in May 2024 with a combined estimated $93 million budget from the city departments of Environmental Protection ($64 million) and Transportation ($29 million).
The project is estimated to take three years to complete after its start date and is part of Mayor de Blasio’s $2.2 billion investment to build a comprehensive drainage system, improve street conditions and alleviate flooding in neighborhoods in Southeast and Eastern Queens. It is one of 43 projects, including 16 that are substantially complete, five that are in active construction and another 10 also in the design phase, according to the DEP. The plan is to enlarge the drainage system by installing new storm sewers and catch basins to better clear stormwater from surrounding streets.
A DEP spokesman said the endeavor would also “likely” include underground storm chambers that will serve to increase capacity and help the infrastructure network stay at peak efficiency, but that addition still remains to be seen in the current phase.
The project will stretch from portions of Brookville Boulevard (149th Avenue to Huxley Avenue), 147th Ave (Edgewood Avenue to 230th Street) and adjacent streets west of 241st Street (147th and 148th drives, 148th Avenue and 231st, 232nd and 235th streets).
