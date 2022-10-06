The Friends of Brookville Park hosted the second in a series of walkthroughs with the Parks Department last Friday, surveying the progress made in the green space since the first meeting in late August. Queens Borough Parks Commissioner Michael Dockett was in attendance, representing the agency.
Kangela Moore, president of the park advocacy organization, expressed optimism over changes made around bridges in the preserve just northeast of Kennedy Airport, with tree limbs that had been hanging over the bridges having been cut back since the previous meeting.
She hopes to see improvements made to pockets behind certain trees that aren’t visible without peering behind them. Moore thinks such pockets could pose a danger, providing a place for nefarious activities to occur away from the public eye.
She also hopes an effort is made to protect the aquatic life living in the park’s pond. In some areas, particularly on the space’s northeast side, the pond water has dried up, leaving nothing but a floor of sludge.
“The biggest takeaway from the walkthrough is people power,” Moore said. “You get to see the progression of how they’re trying to improve it, however, if we did not say anything, it wouldn’t get done.”
“If we don’t say anything, we’ll be in a jungle,” she added.
Moore had taken a nearly eight-month hiatus from visiting the park, from January to August of this year. Upon returning, she noticed the space was in a state of disarray, with overgrown weeds rising up to four feet tall. At that point, she reached out to the Parks Department to schedule the walkthroughs.
One side of the park is occupied by sports fields. Moore’s concern is that too much attention is paid to that side, while the other parts are neglected. She said that has begun to shift since the first walkthrough.
The next is tentatively scheduled for sometime in early November.
