Selvena Brooks-Powers has been declared the winner of the special election in the 31st City Council District.
The election from Feb. 23 went to ranked-choice ballots after neither Brooks-Powers (38 percent) nor top competitor Pesach Osina (35 percent) cleared the 50 percent threshold in an eight-candidate field.
Brooks-Powers announced that she had reached the majority using RCV Thursday morning.
“I am honored to be elected by the residents of the 31st City Council District in Southeast Queens,” Brooks-Powers said in statement issued by her campaign. “I stand on the shoulders of the leaders that have come before me, but especially that of Juanita Watkins, the first woman of color to serve a NYC Council district and the only woman to have ever served the 31st District — almost 20 years ago.
Under ranked choice, the last place finisher is eliminated from the ballot and his or her votes go to the person listed second. The process is repeated until one candidate clears 50 percent. Brooks-Powers was declared the winner at 3,841 votes according to a source close to the race. Osina finished with 2,674.
The councilwoman-elect is married and lives in the Rockaways. She is the minority- and women-owned business enterprise coordinator for the $13 billion project to reconstruct John F. Kennedy International Airport.
She thanked her opponents in the race and wished them well. She also thanked her family, friends, mentors, faith-based leaders, community leaders and supporters in organized labor.
“We are in the midst of a tremendously challenging time, and the 31st District has been one of the hardest hit,” she said. “I understand the gravity of the next few months and am ready to hit the ground running to begin immediately delivering for the district. In the last 20 years, we faced 9/11, Flight 587, Superstorm Sandy, the 2008 economic crisis, and now the Covid-19 pandemic. Our community is resilient and we will recover from this pandemic and come back stronger. I will work tirelessly to ensure we get our fair share of support, resources, and respect from City Hall.”.
Osina congratulated Brooks-Powers in his own statement.
“We ran a great campaign, but the voters of Queens’ 31st Council District have exercised their right, and have used the power of their votes, their ranked choice votes ... and they have spoken,” Osina said. “I congratulate Selvena Brooks-Powers on her victory as the next person to represent our community in the New York City Council. I wish her the best as we need to come together as a community given the many challenges ahead.”
Osina also gave thanks to his family for supporting his decision to run “as this takes a lot of patience and understanding,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.