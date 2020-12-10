The NYPD is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old Brooklyn woman near John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday evening.
Police said they responded at 8:47 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an accident on the westbound side of the Nassau Expressway at the exit ramp to North Conduit Avenue. Datanja Britt, 18, of Malta Street in Brooklyn, died after being ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. Three other teenagers in the car, including the 18-year-old driver, were injured. Britt was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the car, a 2002 BMW, was heading west on the Nassau Expressway and continued onto the exit ramp to the westbound Belt Parkway.
The driver realized she was leaving the Nassau Expressway at the wrong exit and crossed over the raised grass median to exit to North Conduit Avenue. Upon doing so, she failed to properly navigate the roadway and veered to the right, overturning the vehicle, ejecting Britt from the back seat.
There are no charges and the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.