District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday that a Brooklyn man has been extradited from Los Angeles to Queens nearly four years after the death of a Springfield Gardens nurse, for which he is a suspect.
Danueal Drayton, 31, was charged with murder, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of identity theft, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, unlawful possession of personal identification and sexual misconduct of a human body, according to an NYPD spokesperson.
On July 17, 2018, Drayton was being sought following the discovery of the remains of Samantha Stewart, 29, according to the DA’s Office, which accused him of allegedly fleeing prosecution.
On the night in question, police received a report at 9 p.m. of an unconscious person at the victim’s home in Springfield Gardens within the confines of the 105th precinct, according to the NYPD. On arrival, they observed that Stewart was unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her neck and head. EMS also responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
As the police continue to investigate the case, Drayton is appearing before a judge today at the Queens Courthouse in Kew Gardens.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
