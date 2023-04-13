The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will conduct a recruitment from May 8 through 19 for 75 painter and decorator apprentices to work in the structural steel-bridges area, state Department of Labor announced last Friday.
Applications must be obtained in person from the Finishing Trades Institute at 45-15 36 St. in Long Island City from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the recruitment period. Hours will be extended until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 and 17.
This is a limited-application recruitment. Only 750 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis. It will be offered for 10 business days or until 750 applications have been issued, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma and be able to meet several other requirements. For more information, one may call the Finishing Trades Institute at (718) 937-7440.
Further details about the recruitment, and others, may be found on the internet at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview.
