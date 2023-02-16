Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, above center, last Thursday delivered hundreds of items generously donated through his office’s Valentines for Vets gift drive to hospitalized and disabled veterans at the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans.
Girl Scout Troop 4279 from Bayside, top, made cards and collected gifts for veterans. Those included greeting cards, candy, playing cards, puzzles, activity books and new clothing items such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes and robes.
“This February, Northeast Queens residents, schools and organizations showed their immense respect and appreciation to local veterans by participating in my office’s ‘Valentines for Vets’ gift drive,” Braunstein said in a prepared statement. “This important tradition gives the local community the opportunity to thank our veterans for their sacrifices. I want to thank each and every person who helped put a smile on a local veteran’s face and make this year’s drive a great success.”
Braunstein was joined during his visit by veterans and Deirdre Samuel, second from left above, coordinator of volunteer services at the veterans home, which provides residential, nursing and rehabilitative care to veterans and eligible family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.