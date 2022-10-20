While most taxpayer money funnels into whichever governmental body collects it and reappears in oftentimes indistinguishable ways, city residents will have a chance to direct some funding for projects of their own interest.
Southeast Queens residents have begun to share ideas in the participatory budgeting process, set to take place in Districts 27 and 28. Interested community members have been brainstorming on a city-run idea-sharing website, where users are shown a map on which they can submit proposals specific to their neighborhood and hear feedback from their neighbors through comments and a “like” feature.
Idea collection, the likes of which are happening on the website, and volunteer recruitment are the first steps in the process, which determines how at least $1 million is spent in each participating district. From there, a group of budget delegates will sift through the submitted ideas, determining which best meet the needs for the community. Community members will then vote on the best ideas over a period between March 25 and April 2, with the winning projects to be worked into the city’s fiscal budget for 2023.
Aleena Knight, who leads the Friends of Smokey Park advocacy group, was asked to be a budget delegate in District 28. She shared her own proposals on the ideas website, most of which are centered around improving conditions in and near the park, located in Richmond Hill.
“We really feel it’s a good opportunity to bring quality of life issues up and to get that money, one, for Friends of Smokey Park, but also for a neighborhood which is a minority neighborhood,” she said.
The ideas of hers gathering support on the site include a proposal for the installation of speed bumps on 95th Avenue near Smokey Park, which earned support from seven fellow users, and upgrades to the basketball and handball courts at the space, the proposals for which have accumulated six likes each.
“We want not only to beautify the neighborhood, but to give people a chance to enjoy what the neighborhood is,” she said. “Most of the residents have been there for 20, 30, 40, 50 years, so quality of life has been something we want to improve.”
Henry Ramirez, a fellow area resident who was tipped off to the site in part by Knight, shared a desire to install “no commercial truck parking” signs on Atlantic Avenue between the Van Wyck Expressway and Lefferts Boulevard, “no automobile loud music and loud parties” signs throughout Richmond Hill and plant trees and place decorative planters along the Richmond Hill stretch of Atlantic Avenue.
“You go to other communities in New York City where they take pride in terms of what the boulevards look like,” Ramirez said. “At the end of the day, when there’s an effort to dress up these sort of ghetto-looking communities with trees and plantings, decorative grasses, things of that type, you develop a sense of pride in a community.”
In District 27, Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) has hosted five community conversations centered around participatory-budgeting ideation, the latest scheduled for this past Wednesday.
“We encourage everyone to ask questions and provide insight and ideas,” she said in a statement. “This process helps create a connection between our community and government, showing that we are all part of making decisions about how our city is run.”
The proposals with the most support in her district include a call for more supportive housing in Jamaica, the activation of a space near the Pat Williams Playground in Queens Village and an upgrade to the auditorium at IS 49 in Springfield Gardens — home to both a public school and a Success Academy charter school.
“The venue is centrally located with adequate parking,” Rodney Pride commented below the auditorium renovation proposal. “The auditorium seats are dated and weak. We have observed guests to fall out of weaken seats at great risk to the school and guests.”
Those interested in sharing their own suggestions, or reviewing their neighbors’, can visit ideas.pbnyc.org/.
