The proposed co-location of charter schools at two Southeast Queens campuses received opposition from Borough Hall on Thursday.
Following a tour of the two campuses on Wednesday, Borough President Donovan Richards sent a letter to Mayor Adams expressing his “strong opposition” to the proposed co-location of Success Academy elementary charter schools at the MS 72 building in Rochdale and the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus.
Richards also urged the city Panel for Educational Policy to vote against the co-locations. That vote is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Long Island City High School, located at 14-30 Broadway.
“To me, it is clear that such co-locations would present significant and entirely avoidable challenges for both campuses — each are already existing co-locations of multiple schools into one facility — while impacting the education of Southeast Queens students, whom have already been forced to endure countless co-locations and decades of systemic disinvestment,” Richards wrote in the letter.
Having spent time with school leadership from both campuses Wednesday, he cites concerns about mixing age levels, as well as potential overcrowding issues. The MS 72 building houses two middle schools and a District 75 school, while the Springfield Gardens Educational Campus houses four high schools, plus middle school students at Preparatory Academy for Writers.
The educational impact statements provided with both proposals put the building utilization rate of the MS 72 building at 46 percent and the SGEC rate at 69 percent.
“Not only have school administrators and parent leaders expressed worries over education quality, safety and the usage of facilities like bathrooms by the mixing of ages, but the co-locations will also present serious overcrowding issues at both schools,” Richards wrote. “Issues around mixing ages are more likely at SGEC, where Living for the Young Family Through Education (LYFE) operates a childcare facility for children of student parents.”
Success Academy disputes the notion that the co-locations would lead to overcrowding.
“The DOE has done their homework and the numbers don’t lie: there are more than 700 empty seats in each building, and high demand from Queens families — nearly 10,000 applications to our schools,” a spokesperson for the charter network said in a statement. “These families are unhappy with the education their children are getting in district schools, but the teachers union doesn’t want them to have a choice, so they are pushing misinformation about overcrowding.”
But the borough president says the “space crunch” at the MS 72 building would create problems for MS 72 in honoring the requirements of its status as a federal magnet school, which says honorees must grow enrollment five percent per year for a period of five years, according to principals from MS 72 and Redwood Middle School, also a magnet grant recipient, at last month’s public hearing related to the co-location.
Richards also says the accommodations for disabled students at the District 75 school located at the MS 72 campus, which include smaller class sizes, would become “impossible.”
He goes on to cite concerns about the potential effects on lunch hours, gym space and a lack of age-appropriate playgrounds at either facility for the young students that would attend classes at the buildings should the co-locations go through.
“Currently, lunch periods at the facilities begin as early as 10 a.m. in order to accommodate every student. Success Academy’s co-location would only increase stress relating to meal service, potentially forcing students to eat lunch at nonsensical times and leaving our kids — especially those who attend afterschool programming — without an opportunity to eat for significant portions of the day,” Richards wrote.
Should the co-locations go through, lunch for the new Success Academy students at SGEC would start at 10 a.m., with the first upper level school starting its lunch periods at 10:45 a.m., according to the proposal’s building utilization plan. Lunch for the Success Academy students at the MS 72 building would start at 10:15 a.m., with lunch for the older students starting at 11 a.m.
