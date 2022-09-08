A 15-year-old was charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Shantasia O’Brian on Sunday.
The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence after allegedly shooting the 17-year-old College of Staten Island freshman in the back of his brother’s, and O’Brian’s boyfriend’s, car on Friday, according to the New York Daily News.
The Daily News reports the boy allegedly was “tinkering” with the gun in the back seat when it discharged, piercing O’Brian in the back through the seat. He then got out of the car, tossed the gun and got back inside.
Police say they found O’Brian unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the back, in front of 240-06 136 Ave. in Laurelton around 5 p.m. She was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The NYPD says two people were taken into custody on Friday, but did not release information pertaining to any other charges and say there are no updates at this time.
— Sean Okula
