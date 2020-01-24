Bound man dead in fire

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man found tied up in a burning building in Queens Village in the early-morning hours of Monday, Jan. 20.

Police said officers in the 105th Precinct responded to a call at approximately 3:13 a.m. reporting a fire at 103-18 217 St.

Upon extinguishing the fire firefighters from the FDNY discovered an unidentified man on the first floor who was unconscious and unresponsive, and who multiple published and broadcast reports said was found with his hands tied behind his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office still is investigating the cause of the fire, while the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of the man’s death. The police investigation also is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.