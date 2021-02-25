Community Board 13 on Monday joined the growing chorus of Queens boards and civic organizations opposed to a proposal that would change the City Charter to drastically reconfigure planning and zoning in the city.
The board voted against the proposal 36-0. Leaders also will be sending a letter voicing members’ objections.
The bill would require the city to draft a “comprehensive long-term plan” for land use. It would establish an Office of Long-Term Planning with an influential director; and would require the city to consider multiple factors when creating long-term development plans for community districts, some of which critics say are more about politics than policy.
Richard Hellenbrecht, chairman of the Land Use Committee, said the proposal is being rushed, and could have the result of eliminating one- and two-family housing in the city.
He also said if passed, it would be voted on by a vast majority of City Council members and signed by a mayor who will not be around on Jan. 1 because of term limits. Various requirements of the bill would phase in between next year and 2025.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), who has lead the effort to pass the bill, Intro. 2186-2020, is among those term-limited out of office at the end of this year.
Johnson’s office has told the Chronicle that the proposal is needed to “fix what’s broken about New York City’s land use and budget process” to create more equitable outcomes for various communities, identifying needs ranging from parks and open space to hospitals and social services.
The Daily News reported that Mayor de Blasio is opposed to the legislation, citing the enormous cost among other things.
Hellenbrecht, referring to the bill and the “Planning Together” study that support it, said his committee recommended opposing the bill. He said he was planning to testify at a public hearing the next day to voice the board’s objections [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
He also made reference to a presentation on Feb. 8 to his committee by Paul Graziano, a Queens resident and urban planner who is an avowed critic of the plan. Johnson’s office has taken issue with a vast array of Graziano’s assertions before other community boards.
Hellenbrecht on Monday was more concerned with the legislation as written, particularly the creation of a centralized, long-term planning office and a director with a great deal of discretion and authority.
“You would have very top-down, centralized planning,” he said.
One possible outcome is to increase affordable housing in the district. Hellenbrecht said by his reading that it does not specifically eliminate one- and two-family housing zones — Eastern and Southeast Queens have many of them — “But it seems to be implied.”
The board’s letter, addressed to Johnson and de Blasio, is direct, calling the proposal “rushed, flawed and resource intensive.”
“Our analysis makes clear this scheme must be delayed until it can be vetted thoroughly, gets more community buy-in and input from upcoming city leadership,” the first paragraph states.
“The bill vests extraordinary authority in a single non-elected position while introducing vast technical complexity,” it continues. Complicating things further, it states, are the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic’s severe budget restraints, declining tax revenue and aging infrastructure that in the case of Board 13, could not handle a major influx of residents, particularly with a lack of mass transit.
The letter also says the plan would leave community district offices overwhelmed and understaffed; make radical changes without adequate community input; and leave community boards and community groups with no real power to shape changes.
“This is a lame duck year for the mayor, the speaker and many councilmembers,” the letter continues. “Passage of 2186-2020 would leave a whole new city government with a complex and untested planning process to which all had no input, but full accountability. Wait for a new mayor and council.”
Board member Corey Bearak of Bellerose said the Queens Civic Congress is opposed to the measure.
Fay Hill of Springfield Gardens said she has attended forums for mayoral and Council candidates who seem uninformed.
“We have to push it. We have to oppose it,” Hill said. “Some did not know about it.”
Board Chairman Bryan Block said every civic association, community group or nonprofit must ask where they stand.
“You should ask that question of every candidate,” he said.
