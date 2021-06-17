The second annual Southeast Queens Black Man March will be held on June 20 starting near the Walgreens parking lot at 109-62 Francis Lewis Blvd. in Queens Village.
The purpose of the event, which takes on Father’s Day and the day after Juneteenth, the June 19 commemoration of when the last slaves in America were freed, is to show positive images and solidarity among Black men to push back against negative stereotypes, according to Aleeia Abraham, the founder of the BlaQue Resource Network and one of the event organizers.
BRN is a source for Black people in Queens to promote or discover local Black businesses.
“Events like these are important to bring visibility to Black Men who are fathers and good role models in their community,” said Abraham.
Line-up is 12:30 p.m. and the march starts at 1 p.m. sharp.
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.