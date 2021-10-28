The Black Spectrum Theatre Co., which celebrated its 50th anniversary Oct. 3, is extending the run of the revival of “Black Love” by one week to Oct. 31.
“Black Love,” written and directed by Carl Clay with a score from Jerome Brooks Jr., is an exploration into the various ways love is manifested in the Black community and asks the question, when do the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few?, according to the theater’s spokeswoman.
“The people who are coming to see it are blown over by it,” said Clay. “They are absolutely interested in having this continued.”
There is a new air filtration system at the theater located at 177-01 Baisley Blvd. at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans and strict vaccination and mask wearing rules are in effect, according to Clay.
“This was the first show that began the Black Spectrum Theatre,” said Clay. “It is something Black audiences should see because it is about our community.”
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.