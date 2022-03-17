Black Spectrum Theatre will have a return engagement of the play “Black Love,” from March 24 to April 24 due to popular demand.
The play, written by Carl Clay, was Black Spectrum’s first show and had its revival last year from Oct. 13 to 24 during the theater’s 50th anniversary. The play was so beloved that it was previously extended by a week to Oct. 31.
“Black Love,” which is also directed by Clay, is an exploration into the various ways love is manifested in the Black community.
“The word community is now important more than ever,” said Clay. “We are bringing ‘Black Love’ back because there is no better time to celebrate community and its importance in our daily lives.”
The play will be a welcome distraction from inflation, the rise in gas prices and everything else going on in the world, said Clay.
“Think about your neighbor next door and coming out of Covid,” said Clay. “This play is about all different forms of love and how the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. That is the underlying theme of the play.”
Clay said it feels good that people still find his work relevant.
“We are happy about that,” said Clay. “It’s a sign of the importance of the subject.”
“Black Love” initially debuted at Black Spectrum in August 1970.
The theater, located in the St. Albans Community Living Center at Roy Wilkins Park at 177-01 Baisley Blvd., will continue to have a Covid-19 vaccination card requirement along with a mask mandate, said Clay, who is also the chairman of Black Spectrum.
“We are going to maintain that for a while until we feel it is time to move on from that,” said Clay. “We all have to be cautious.”
Two new supersized industrial air scrubbers will clean the air in the theater every 15 minutes, said Clay.
“We may be relaxing these protocols in a couple of weeks,” said Clay. “That is the way we are rolling.”
Both seasoned actors and younger ones will be performing in the play, said the theater chairman.
“We have veteran actors who have done everything from regional to national tours, who come to us and bring a lot to the table,” said Clay. “We are also excited about the newcomers.”
Some of the veteran actors include Gil Tucker and Fulton Hodges, and a few of the newcomers include Mel’lahnee Blackwell, Sidney Hatcher, Nyla-Dior and Joy Renee Leblanc, according to Clay. Tickets are on sale for $35 at blackspectrum.com and there is a special for Thursday and Friday shows under which if you buy two tickets both will be half off with a fee using promo code: Black241. Tickets are nonrefundable.
