A Black Lives Matter solidarity rally on Saturday organized by a group of south Asian residents and black activists from Southeast Queens ended in a political fight over several organizers’ affiliation with Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows).
At the outset of the rally, which aimed to gather first-generation immigrants and nonnative residents to show support for police brutality protests in Major Mark Park in Jamaica, a group of around 20 protesters arrived with signs calling out Weprin for accepting campaign donations from police unions.
The organizers of the original event took offense at the anti-Weprin protesters’ presence, and accused them of co-opting the rally for political purposes. Infighting erupted, which lasted an hour and a half.
The action targeting Weprin was coordinated by Moumita Ahmed, a Bangladeshi activist running for Democratic district leader in Jamaica. The activists chose to bring their signs to the event in particular because Jamie Kazi, Weprin’s legislative advisor, was one of its central organizers.
For his part, Kazi said that he was not there in a political capacity. But Ahmed insisted that given his role on Weprin’s staff, it’s impossible to disentangle the personal from the political.
“We are holding our own South Asian men accountable,” said Ahmed.
The friction between the two groups came at a moment when protesters across the country have begun to call out politicians who accept campaign donations from political action committees of police unions, which have a history of fighting police reform efforts and defending officers accused of malfeasance.
While many of the anti-Weprin protesters insisted that they arrived to support Black Lives Matter, James Johnson, a sponsor of the event, condemned the anti-Weprin group for pushing their own political agenda.
“People are here to co-opt our issues,” said Johnson, a black Southeast Queens resident who works with Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office in addition to running a community nonprofit. “This was a protest for black lives and y’all turned it into politics.”
Ali Najmi, an attorney and candidate for judicial delegate who came with the anti-Weprin group, disagreed.
“To me it’s all one big event,” he told the Chronicle. “ We are here to support Black Lives Matter. What we’re saying is that our assemblyman should return police union money. That’s a real commitment to BLM. We cannot have a BLM protest in the district in a vacuum. You can’t just have a march without real action.”
When they first arrived, the anti-Weprin protesters began by standing behind the original event’s organizers. But after Kazi and Johnson told the other organizers to pack up their signs and shut the event down, the anti-Weprin group began to lead its own call-and-response chants.
Eventually Johnson got on his megaphone to speak out against the group, which he accused of making a Black Lives Matter rally about electoral politics.
“We’re here to come together as one for one issue: Black people are sick and tired of getting killed on television by officers,” said Johnson.
The anti-Weprin protesters listened as Johnson took the podium, but as soon as Kazi began to address the crowd they began chanting again.
Among the protesters was Mahfuzul Islam, a Bangladeshi candidate challenging Weprin for his Assembly seat in the upcoming primary, but Ahmed insisted that he was not there in a campaigning capacity and never took the megaphone to announce his presence.
The residents who came for the original protest had mixed reactions to the back-and-forth arguments they witnessed.
Hez Hossain, a friend of Kazi’s who came to support BLM, said that he saw the point of the anti-Weprin protesters.
“They’re not making it political, actually. They’re trying to make it about the changes you need to do. You could scream black lives matter all day, but if you don’t take a political action how are you going to make those changes,” he said.
On the other hand, Steve Behar, a white Bayside resident who previously served as campaign manager for Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), came with his young niece and nephew, who are black, for the original protest.
Behar got so aggravated he began yelling obscenities at the anti-Weprin protesters. He told the Chronicle that he didn’t see what Weprin had to do with the protest, and he was upset on behalf of his young family, who were confused and upset by the events.
The group protesting Weprin’s police-union support organized another event on Monday outside of his office in Fresh Meadows.
Asked about the $6,800 that his campaign has reportedly taken from law-enforcement groups across the state, Weprin denied that it had influenced his voting record.
“I’ve supported criminal justice reform throughout my career in the Assembly and the Council and I am offended by the suggestion that I have or would ever factor any of my policy decisions on campaign donations,” Weprin wrote in a statement.
He did not comment on New York police unions’ resistance to police reform or make any differentiation between them and other labor organizations. Instead, he suggested that giving back police union money amounted to union busting.
“I’m proud to support their rights to collectively bargain for their salaries, benefits, and work safety and will continue to do so. I believe we can continue to reform policing in New York without engaging in union busting,” Weprin said.
