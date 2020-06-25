Mayor de Blasio announced last week that Jamaica will receive a Black Lives Matter street mural on 153rd Street between Jamaica and Archer avenues.
One mural will be painted in each borough under the new Racial Justice and Reconciliation commission.
“New York City is the safest big city in America with crime at all-time lows, yet communities of color bear the brunt of crime and incarceration,” de Blasio said. “Racism has been a pervasive and consequential force throughout the city’s history and we cannot go back to the status quo. We must use the past to inform and inspire the present, to promote the dignity and well-being of all New Yorkers, and their full inclusion in the life of our city.”
Other locations include Morris Avenue between 161st and 162nd streets in the Bronx; Joralemon Street between Adams and Court streets in Brooklyn; Centre Street between Worth and Reade streets in Manhattan; and Richmond Terrace between Hamilton Avenue and the Ferry Terminal Viaduct in Staten Island. They will be completed in the next few weeks.
