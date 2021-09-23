The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Black Business Expo last week at the Harvest Room, a large-scale event space in Downtown Jamaica, located at 90-40 160 St.
Hosting the expo was the Rev. Roxanne Simone Lord Marcelle, the founder of the SEQCOC.
“A lot of people of color don’t have a store-front to sell their goods,” said Lord Marcelle. “Often, and especially in these times that we live in right now with Covid, a lot of people have businesses inside and they need to come out and learn how to grow those businesses. I’m glad that we at the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce can nurture these business minds.”
Lord Marcelle is an entrepreneur in her own right as owner of the Mother Earth Juice Bar Café, which is at 116-03 Metropolitan Ave. in Richmond Hill.
“We’ve been around for four or five years now and I’m a doctor of naturopathy — boardcertified,” said Lord Marcelle. “I started this business to help people of color to live longer, especially because I’m so tired of compromised health in communities of color.”
Lord Marcelle also finds it too commonplace to see Black people inheriting debt due to lack of life insurance within the community, while families from other backgrounds are bequeathed businesses, which helps them to grow generational wealth.
“We are dying and we don’t have life insurance to start businesses and have nothing to leave the children,” said Lord Marcelle. “We are dying of a rapid rate of diabetes, cancer and a lot of stuff that could be prevented. Naturopathy is preventative medicine and that is why I have a doctorate in it.”
Along with her elderberry energy elixir, power shot flu buster and immune boosting olive leaf tea at her business booth, Lord Marcelle had three of her books — “Financial Freedom by Faith: A Guide to Prosperity,” “Beyond Organic: A Guide to Food & Plants as Medicine” and “Get Out of Your Cage.”
Bibi Ali, 61, of Ozone Park was another author at the event. She wrote “The Power of the Soil: The Story of a Little Vendor Girl from Demerara, Guyana.”
“My story is about being an impoverished girl,” said Ali, whose father committed suicide when she was 14, leaving behind eight children. “He had nothing, so I decided I needed to make a change. I was the oldest of the kids and I decided to go to the soil. I started to plant with all my siblings and we started to sell vegetables.”
Ali and her seven siblings would sell eggplant, cauliflower and mostly tomatoes in a market in Guyana.
“As I grew up I came to America, but I didn’t have an education,” said Ali. “I did have a skill. I had a business in Flatbush as a hairstylist, my own business. I did great for 25 years.”
Unfortunately, for Ali her business closed because of Covid-19 and she was not able to promote her book about her life journey in 2020. However, the expo has given her a new opportunity to tell her story.
“I want to share my story to girls because they are suffering in the world right now,” said Ali. “A lot of girls and women think they can’t come out of poverty, but I want to inspire them through my story.”
Aspiring entrepreneur Edith Richards of the Bronx learned about the event through the Jamaica Community Partnership, a coalition of stakeholders from the region, and came to the Sept. 17 event to promote the book, “First Class Devotional” and her business, Miss Edith’s Desserts & Party Decor, which readers can learn more about on Instagram @missed527 or by calling (914) 713-5724.
Helping others develop their business is Cambria Heights resident Donnicka Robert, the owner of Brandzers.
“We do business consulting, coaching and training,” said Robert. “If you have a business or you are a startup looking to develop, we’ll help you with that.”
Within the wider Brandzers business is Tuckmer, which provides professional accessories. Robert also owns a construction business called Linkkcore. That firm teaches painting, Sheetrock, framing and masonry for anyone interested in developing those skills.
One of the beauty entrepreneurs at the event was Kasha Mann from Long Island. The aesthetician is the owner of Ahsak Skincare.
“I’m looking to network with a good group of people just to get my skincare line out,” said Mann, who had serums at her booth. “My products are organic and lack chemicals because I have sensitive skin. I created this since a lot of women who were around me were dying of cancer.”
Mann’s products can be found online at.ahsakskincare.com.
Patricia Campbell of Brooklyn and Yvette Douglas of Rochdale Village were at their booth with Mary Kay skincare and beauty products and were happy to be a part of the expo.
“I think it is good for the community,” said Campbell. “I hope to meet a lot of people and I want to get to know the other entrepreneurs as well.”
During the event, the Mary Kay independent consultants raffled off a beauty mask for guests.
“I think this is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs,” said Douglas. “This is a great way to network and make some business as well.”
As the Mark Kay entrepreneurs sold satin lipstick, Far Rockaway native Jelani Anglin, the CEO of Good Call NYC, tried to sell hope along with his legal director, Jason Clark.
Good Call NYC is an arrest support hotline that provides free legal help 24/7 and can be reached at 1 (833) 346-6322.
“We are a community-based organization,” said Anglin. “As we look at the demographics, young Black males are systematically incarcerated. It is important to me to create change for people in our community that look like myself.”
Representing Good Call during its winning elevator pitch at the expo was Clark.
“We try to make sure that people who are low-income have access to legal assistance,” Clark. “A lot of times, for example, when people get arrested they get an attorney, but they get an attorney at an arraignment right before the judge. That is a whole blind spot right there from when they get arrested to when they get access to representation.”
St. Albans resident Harold John, who brought his daughter, Shyanne Davis, 3, was also among of the contestants of the elevator pitch portion the expo.
“I realized we don’t know any Black air freshener companies,” said John of Black Monark. “Right now we have 10 air fresheners and 16 different fragrances starting Oct. 5. Within the next two to five years we are going to do house air fresheners, plug-ins, house sprays and scented candles strictly under our name and manufacturing.”
Michael Sinclair, the Brooklyn owner of CBD Sinclair, took part of the elevator pitch to tell people about his cannabidiol business, which has health and beauty products.
“I want people to use this very solution for a massage because it is anti-inflammatory and reduces blood clots,” said Sinclair of his CBD oils. “My products are also great for people who have arthritis, sleeping disorders and seizures — this is exactly what they need.”
Sinclair hopes to expand by creating CBD spa products by 2023 and can be reached at (917) 335-1291.
Merlene Sotillo joined the elevator pitch contest to raise awareness about the Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, which was founded by her son, Syd Sotillo, who died from the disease at 31 in 2012.
“He had hemalytic sickle cell, which the doctors were not familiar with,” said Sotillo. “His organs were being destroyed and he had major organ failure in his heart, kidneys and lungs.”
Sotillo wants couples to get genetic counseling about sickle cell disease and to take a hemoglobin electrophoresis test, which can detect abnormal proteins in blood cells.
To learn more about the foundation visit scafi.org.
Also at the event were state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park); Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica); Ali Baig, the franchise owner of the Springfield Gardens Edible Arrangements; Julia Shaw of York College’s Small Business Development Center; Hanif Russell of Irie Jams Radio; Anne Craig of Spicy Green Book; graphic designer Sara Tan-Velez; Nefertiti Parris, a clothing and accessories designer with Designs by Nefertiti; Stacy Lawes, a masseuse at Massage by Stacy; Edmund Dorsey who provided music with Jyrah Productions; Richard Calixte of the Queens Economic Development Corp.; and Bill Cleare of New York Life Insurance Company, one of the major sponsors of the expo. G’s Homestyle Cooking, a Jamaican restaurant located at 95-08 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica, provided food for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.