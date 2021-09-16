The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce and its partners are hosting an inaugural Black Business Expo on Sept. 17 at the Harvest Room at 90-40 160 St. in Jamaica from 5 to 8 p.m.
“Our small businesses have been struggling and need to come out and get some exposure! Jamaica Avenue has been rising as one of the best cultural epicenter hubs in all of New York City,” said the Rev. Roxanne Simone Lord Marcelle, the founder of the Southeast Queens Chamber, in an email. “Jamaica offers a very unique shopping experience for shoppers looking for both value and ‘pizzazz.’”
At the presentation, there will be a food tasting, which is sponsored by Spicy Green Book, a nonprofit that is dedicated to supporting, compiling and promoting Black business.
“Learn the art of the elevator pitch,” said Lord Marcelle. “Hear from local Southeast Queens unsung heroes, the community leaders and meet your elected officials. Buy unique gifts from local vendors and small businesses ... Sample goodies from local restaurants and caterers.”
Some of the participating eateries in the food tasting include G’s Homestyle Cooking, a Jamaican restaurant located at 95-08 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica; Mother Earth Juice Bar & Health Food Café, a Caribbean juice bar located at 116-03 Metropolitan Ave. in Kew Gardens; Pa-Nash Eurosoul, a Mediterranean and Caribbean fusion restaurant located at 144-14 243 St. in Rosedale and Island Fusions Caribbean Restaurant located at 139-20 243 St. in Rosedale.
“Island Fusion is bringing the best Rasta Pasta in Southeast Queens!” added Lord Marcelle.
Lord Marcelle was thankful of Spicy Green Book’s participation in the event as the organization sent its own volunteer photographers to the restaurants to do free photo shoots.
“The Spicy Green Book was established last year in Los Angeles, Calif. to help Black entrepreneurs build economic representation in this country,” said Anne Craig, the New York representative for the nonprofit, to the Chronicle. “It was established in the wake of the murder George Floyd as a way of taking action to make lasting difference for Black communities.”
Craig learned about the expo while meeting Lord Marcelle about her Mother Earth Juice Bar and was happy to connect with her.
“We are trying to grow our network in the New York Metro area,” said Craig, who mentioned the nonprofit’s name is inspired by the Green Book guide created by Victor Green to help Blacks travel across the country to welcoming places. “We got 340 businesses all over the country.”
Spicy Green Book’s specific goal is to support Black businesses in the food and beverage industry.
“Spicy Green Book at its core is a directory,” said Craig. “We are working to get as many Black-owned food and beverage businesses listed with us, so that ... people could find these businesses to patronize them. But ... by pulling these businesses together we can really help to lift their collective agency. By that I mean ... pulling together these businesses together to create a stronger voice than any one business is by itself.”
To learn more about the expo visit: www.seqcoc.org.
