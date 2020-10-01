Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens on Sept. 27 joined the Rev. Michael Onyekwe, pastor of St. Clement Pope on 123rd Avenue in Jamaica, to officially rededicate the recently renovated church and consecrate the new altar.
“The altar for us is Christ in our midst, the altar for us is where we offer our sacrifices to Christ time and time again,” DiMarzio said moments before the consecration of the new altar.
New murals were painted, including one of St. Clement Pope. Renovations took six months. The church was established in 1908 and is celebrating 112 years of ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.