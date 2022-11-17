Those looking to fill their table this Thanksgiving will have options in Southeast Queens.
A number of turkey giveaways will take place in the lead-up to next Thursday’s holiday.
The 113th Precinct will host its giveaway at the precinct headquarters, located at 167-02 Baisley Blvd., at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Those looking to register for the event can go to 113turkeygiveaway.eventbrite.com. Those seeking more information can reach out to the precinct’s community affairs unit and youth officers, at (917) 740-7860 or (929) 256-0125.
The River Fund, a frontline poverty center, will host a giveaway on Saturday morning. The event will take place at 89-11 Lefferts Blvd. in Richmond Hill. Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo says the organization will hand out about 5,000 birds.
Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) will host her event later on Saturday at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church, located at 202-03 Hollis Ave. in Hollis, starting at 3 p.m. The turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and only one will be granted per household. Those looking to donate can call (718) 776-3700 or email district27@council.nyc.gov.
Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) will host her giveaway at 232-06 Merrick Blvd. in Springfield Gardens on Monday. The event will start at 3:30 p.m. Those looking for more information can call her office at (718) 723-5412.
On Tuesday, Williams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) will hold a joint giveaway at Club Jouvay, located at 147-02 Liberty Ave. in Jamaica. The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m., and turkeys will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of residency is required, and those looking to attend must register at bitly.ws/wIPL.
Adams and Williams are also hosting a coat giveaway at Rufus King Park in Jamaica on Saturday, going from 3 to 5 p.m. Attendees must prove residency and register at bitly.ws/wIQj.
