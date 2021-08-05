The Biden administration expressed its support for creating a pathway for citizenship for undocumented immigrants in its $1.9 trillion economic recovery package, creating hope for the estimated 10 million who call the United States home, but lack naturalization papers or a green card.
Make the Road New York, a community-based organization that helps low-wage and immigrant workers and has an office in Elmhurst, was excited by the July 27 announcement from President Biden.
“We’re energized and excited to see President Biden lean into this critical issue and support the budget reconciliation framework laid out by Senate Democrats,” said Arlenis Morel, co-executive director of Make the Road New York, in a prepared statement. “The President and Congress have a crucial opportunity to deliver justice for millions of DACA and TPS recipients and essential workers, and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that this path to citizenship becomes a reality.”
Raquel Batista, the commissioner at the Mayor’s Office for Immigration Affairs, shared in Morel’s sentiments.
“President Biden’s support for including pathways to citizenship in the reconciliation bill is important and welcome news for New Yorkers and communities across the country,” said Batista. “Immigrant communities have played a critical role in supporting us throughout the pandemic, and we cannot build back better without addressing their needs. As the ultimate city of immigrants, we know that embracing and empowering immigrants makes us stronger and helps us thrive.”
The 2020 MOIA Annual Report, which used a one-year microdata sample from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, found that roughly 5.4 percent or 476,000, of New York City residents are undocumented. Of that figure, 40.2 percent, or 191,000, reside in Queens.
About 10 million live in the United States, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
Elizabeth Strater, an organizer for the United Farm Workers, believes the backing from the president will provide better work conditions for undocumented farm workers, who kept working during the Covid-19 pandemic, heat waves and fires caused by heat waves.
“The majority of farm workers in the United States are undocumented,” said Strater. “Farm workers have been excluded from some of the most basic labor protection in this country since the laws were written in the 1930s in the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
Farm workers don’t have the basic labor protections that many Americans and legal immigrants take for granted, according to Strater.
“In the past two years, farm workers and restaurant workers are the most likely to die of Covid more than any other occupation,” said Strater. “Heat is a grave and deadly risk. Most states have no heat protections for farm workers. Farm workers absolutely die of heat every year ... farm workers are 35 times more likely to die of heat than any other worker.”
In 2019, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 43 people died because of heat exposure across the U.S.
“I am extremely supportive of any pathway that will include as many people as possible and that sounds like what the president is pushing toward,” said Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), who was undocumented for 13 years. “You can’t push for a pathway to citizenship if there is no money to ensure that people can go through the pathway, because that means applications, hiring people for the agencies — that includes actual money.”
Having the initiative included in the bill is welcome news, added Cruz.
“It’s time that our community is given the respect it hasn’t been given in a long time,” said Cruz. “We get these promises but we don’t get any actual results in this country to make it a reality.”
One of the ways that undocumented workers have been struggling is through the Excluded Workers Fund.
“After over a year of fierce organizing, workers across the state who were excluded from all government relief won a historic $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund, and the Fund Excluded Workers coalition will soon see the fruits of our labor,” said Nadia Marin-Molina of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network in a prepared statement. “With the application now open, we have raised concerns to the Department of Labor about access to the fund for cash economy workers and self-employed workers and are awaiting their response. The application should ensure that every excluded worker has access to this fund, especially as COVID rates are on the rise.”
To apply for the EWF, workers must prove they have a 50 percent income loss to qualify, a threshold more restrictive than other government relief programs like unemployment insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and stimulus checks, according to Marin-Molina. Also, people must go through the onerous employment documentation requirements that will likely leave workers in the cash economy with less ability to access either their benefit tier or have minimal benefits.
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), also a former undocumented immigrant, is still hopeful about the promise of Biden’s support.
“I was pleased to read of his support,” said Hyndman. “Under the previous administrations — Clinton, Obama and Trump — you could not ignore the immigrants that make this country what it is. I think that establishing a pathway is what is needed. People come here every day looking for a better way of life.”
Hyndman, who was born in London and whose parents are Jamaican and Guyanese, didn’t become a citizen until the early 2000s because her parents struggled to find an immigration lawyer after their visas expired.
“I’m here because my mother felt that culturally and education-wise the opportunities will be better here for her children,” said Hyndman. “I am the living dream of an immigrant to reach the level I reached. What else would I be if I wasn’t an elected official?”
Despite former President Trump’s narrative of immigrants being rapists and killers, the average immigrant who comes to the U.S. pays taxes here, sends money back home to take care of their loved ones from their country of origin and works hard in their new home, she said.
“The fact that the Biden administration is acknowledging in saying loudly that we are going to stand with these legislators to make sure that we get a pathway to citizenship is tremendous,” said Hyndman. “The opportunities in this country for greatness are apparent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.