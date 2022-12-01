A woman is dead following a Thanksgiving Day collision with a tractor trailer.
Forty-three-year-old Naheed Nazi was riding her bicycle when a tractor trailer attempting to make a southbound left turn from Liberty Avenue onto the Van Wyck Expressway service road hit her.
Nazi was thrown from her bicycle and became trapped in the undercarriage of the vehicle. She was dragged for several feet along the Van Wyck service road.
Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene. The operator of the tractor trailer, identified only as a 48-year-old man, fled the scene and has not been caught.
He was driving a 2014 Kenworth T8 Series tractor with a 2003 Heil Tanker trailer at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public may also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
