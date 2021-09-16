Three probationary young adults from Southeast Queens spent the course of the summer working under the guidance of Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning teaching artist Anthony Carter creating a mural that depicted their vision of Jamaica and New York City and showcased it at the facility at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. on Sept. 10.
The Southeast Queens natives were a part of Beautify NYC, a citywide initiative run by Neighborhood Opportunity Networks Arts, which is in partnership with Carnegie Hall and the city Department of Probation, and provides free creative arts programs to people 16 to 24 at arts organizations based in the Big Apple to fall, winter, spring and summer cohorts.
“The funding is specifically to beautify New York City after Covid-19,” said Ayanna Cole of Fresh Meadows, the director of the Social Impact Programs at Carnegie Hall. “This is sort of the mayor’s campaign to help New York City get back on its feet.”
Cole was impressed by the artists in the program and wished she could buy some of their work.
“This is my favorite part of the job, being in the community and the neighborhood,” said Cole. “The young people are so gifted. I would buy some of the artwork.”
Leonard Jacobs, the interim executive director of JCAL, was proud to see what the art students worked on.
“The work says something about our values,” said Jacobs. “The work says something about community and coming together and using and channeling creativity. We need more of that in this city more than ever, and in this nation more than ever.”
The mural, which the young adults have been working on for approximately three months, will be put on the fence of the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, which is located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave., later this month, according to Jacobs in an email. The mural is one of three public artworks that the JCAL will fully unveil between now and the end of October, with dates yet to be determined.
“I think it is going to brighten up the area and people are going to love it,” said Carter. “It’s right at a bus stop and people are going to be standing and staring, walking by and appreciating the color. Art has a wonderful way of bringing people together ... It will inspire people when they see it ... and it will be a nice icon for Jamaica Avenue.”
One of the youths in the program was Diamond Waithe, 18, a senior from Jamaica who attends Francis Lewis High School and intends on becoming a nurse after she graduates next year.
“It was a good experience for me,” said Waithe who painted a colorful subway platform and train. “This was specifically my idea. I like Jamaica and I live in Queens. So I Know the Z train.”
Kemra Foeshman, 21, of South Jamaica was another participant in the program.
“I was in it for the artistic experience and was looking for something creative to do over the summer and expand my mind,” said Foeshman. “This was dope ... I mainly did the graffiti dancers and Washington Square Park.”
Foeshman is pursuing media studies at Hunter College and expects to graduate in 2022. He wants to build a career in digital art, videography or editing.
Dequan Joseph, 19, of Jamaica was also in the program.
“I just left college during mid-summer and I was looking for something to do before I start up college again,” said Joseph, who dropped out of Full Sail University in Florida because of Covid-19 and hopes to attend a university closer to home to obtain a career in 3-D modeling. “I want to develop my art skills and develop my critical thinking skills while I pursue digital art. I took this opportunity to also become more skilled in traditional art.”
His mural included a futuristic New York City in a dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.