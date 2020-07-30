Bartlett Dairy has come a long way since milkman Thomas Malave founded it in Queens with one truck back in 1963.
And the company that now is a distributor of dairy products, frozen food, paper products and other items now is officially returning its corporate headquarters and approximately 165 jobs to Queens, closing last week on a 6.15-acre parcel of land in Springfield Gardens near John F. Kennedy Airport.
The jobs are estimated to pay an average of $70,000 per year.
The city Economic Development Corp. confirmed the sale of the property in a notice last week. The EDC said Bartlett is planning more than 60,000 square feet of new development at 161-02 Rockaway Blvd., just north of JFK.
The EDC said the now-vacant and overgrown site will in the near future host a food distribution warehouse, office space and a repair shop for its vehicles.
Bartlett is a minority-owned business still operated by the Malave family.
Among its clients are the city’s Department of Education, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, and Starbucks.
Community Board 13 approved the project overwhelmingly last summer, citing its desire to attract industrial businesses to that section of its district.
On a regional basis, the company has strong relationships with upstate dairy farmers. On the Queens level, the company is participating in the HireNYC program and committed to a 25 percent minority- and women-owned business goal during the construction and design process.
It also has agreed to work with neighborhood organizations in order to keep area residents up to date on job opportunities.
