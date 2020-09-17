State Sen. Leroy Comrie on Sept. 14 teamed with EmblemHealth and the Campaign Against Hunger for a pop-up food pantry at the EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care facility on Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.
Hundreds of boxes of produce, foods with protein and nonperishable groceries were distributed to residents in need, along with cloth face masks and hand sanitizer.
The event coincided with the reopening of the EmblemHealth facility, which had closed during the pandemic while staff conducted services virtually and by phone.
