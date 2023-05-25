People at or nearing retirement age are leaving careers in transportation and that is creating new job opportunities for younger folks who might be interested in the field.
At a Community Board 12 meeting last week, transit representatives shared that the pandemic has led to many older people leaving the industry as they mentioned the different vocations available.
“Right now we have at least 500 of those up there,” said MTA Talent and Acquisition Lead Deborah O’Connor as she pointed at job openings on the agency’s website during the May 17 online meeting. “The baby boomer generation is leaving the workforce and we’ve got to replace them. It is a great time to get into the MTA ... Without an effective means of transportation, we cannot have a world-class city.”
All Baby boomers (people born from 1946 to 1964) will reach retirement age — 65 — or older by 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Under the purview of the MTA are six agencies: Bridges and Tunnels, Construction and Development, the MTA Bus Co. (express buses from the outer boroughs to Manhattan and back), the Long Island Rail Road, MetroNorth and NYC Transit (buses, subways and the Staten Island Railway), according to O’Connor.
Outside of careers in those agencies for bus drivers, train conductors and construction and maintenance workers are support personnel positions in information technology, strategic planning, enterprise asset management, procurement teams, labor relations, human resources, training and development, law and marketing and communications.
“The MTA also operates the largest occupational medical center in the nation,” O’Connor said. “We hire doctors, nurses, physical therapists and physician assistants.”
Other MTA support personnel positions include architects, engineers and finance and accounting people, along with social workers for the agency’s employee assistance program. The agency also provides its workers with pensions, medical benefits, tuition reimbursement, free 24/7 transportation passes, employee discounts, paid military leave and internal development courses.
There are three ways to get hired: job postings (resume-based hiring), via a civil service exam (Bridge and Tunnel and NYC Transit MTA-sponsored exams) and through the city Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS exams).
“This is not an organization that you can get hired in a week, it does take time,” said the talent and acquisition lead. Some jobs at the MTA have wait times of up to six to 12 months. “But once you get in, it is a great opportunity. We need talent. Every transportation authority in the country is hurting.”
If interested in applying for a job at the MTA, visit new.mta.info/careers.
David Stephen, a spokesman for the International Transportation Learning Center and its Transit Workforce Center, was also at the CB 12 meeting last Wednesday.
“We are the technical assistance center for the Federal Transit Administration that works on workforce development with transit agencies all around the country,” Stephen said. “Throughout the country there is a need for frontline workers in public transportation.”
Stephen said that the FTA has a national campaign for frontline recruitment and that people from Queens, which has one of the largest transportation hubs in the northeast, should benefit from those transit opportunities.
“Transit agencies solicit us and we offer our services in training, retention, recruitment or hiring,” said the spokesman. “We make sure people know what the job opportunities are and what they need to know before they even apply for the job.”
The workforce center also helps people throughout the application process so that job seekers have a better chance at obtaining work.
Members from CB 12, which encompasses all or part of Baisley Park, Hollis, Jamaica, Rochdale, Springfield Gardens and South Jamaica, asked Stephen if there was a way to guarantee jobs for people in their neighborhoods, but the spokesman said that it would be up to the MTA to develop such a program, which then could lead to collaboration opportunities between his organization and the agency to create messaging that would appeal to people ranging from recent high school and college graduates to people seeking new careers.
“What I will commit to doing is to work with you all to have the best prepared applicants and have the best application process,” Stephen added.
If interested in learning about resources from the Transit Workforce Center, visit transitworkforce.org.
