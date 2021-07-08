The Queens District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD got an assist from the Placer County District Attorney’s Office in Roseville, Calif., for the capture of Charles Williams, who was wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a Jamaica man in 2018.
Williams, 35, was extradited back to New York on the evening of March 26 after being arrested in Sacramento and was remanded by Justice Kenneth Holder. He is to return to Queens Criminal Court on Aug. 2 after being indicted on four counts for murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, according to the QDA’s office.
On Sept. 30, the night in question, Williams allegedly was seen bowling with the victim, Darryl Whitfield, at Whitestone Lanes, on security cameras. Additional surveillance video outside the bowling alley showed them leaving together at 4 a.m. in a gray BMW, according to the DA’s Office.
More surveillance footage places the two at a nearby gas station and later at an AutoZone parking lot, in which Whitfield, 27, was later found by an employee with a single gunshot to the head, prosecutors said.
A gun missing a single round was later recovered at a Queens residence the following day. The DNA on the gun allegedly was a match for Williams, according to the QDA’s office.
“What began as a night of bowling turned to deadly crime after the defendant allegedly murdered the victim and abandoned his body in a parking lot,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The defendant traveled thousands of miles to elude capture, but is now in custody facing justice for his alleged crime.”
If convicted, Williams faces 25 years to life in prison.
