Four months after being convicted for attempted murder, a Jamaica man has was sentenced to 20 years in prison on March 3.
Terrance Harry, 40, was found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree November 2021 during a bench trial, for stabbing two men in South Ozone Park in September 2017, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
“The defendant’s unprovoked knife attack could have ended the lives of the two victims,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “Both men sustained very serious injuries — including one victim surviving a severed artery and collapsed trachea.”
On Sept. 23, 2017, Harry was inside a residential garage with the homeowner and another man, and without incitement he began yelling and pulled out a knife, according to the DA’s Office. The defendant stabbed the other man, 39, in the neck and as the homeowner, 46, tried to intervene, he too was stabbed, once in the back.
Harry immediately fled the scene after the attack, the DA’s Office added. The homeowner had to get staples to his back to close a puncture wound and his friend had to undergo emergency surgery to repair a severed branch of his carotid artery and stabilize his collapsing trachea.
Carotid arteries deliver blood to one’s brain and head.
The trachea is the flexible tube-shaped windpipe that provides a reliable pathway for oxygen to enter a person’s body.
Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson said that once he is out of prison, Harry’s sentence will be followed by five years of post release supervision.
“The court has ordered the defendant to prison with a sentence that hopefully provides a measure of justice to his victims,” Katz said.
