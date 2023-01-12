A major telecommunications player is offering funding to help create Southeast Queens’ next computer whiz.
LIFE Camp announced a $25,000 contribution from AT&T last Thursday that will help fund the organization’s youth digital literacy programming.
As part of the initiative, the violence interrupter group will connect more than a dozen teenagers to an internship focused on digital literacy; science, technology, engineering and math financial literacy and community beautification education.
“Giving youth and young adults the opportunities to set themselves on the path to a bright future is why I founded LIFE Camp and I am thankful to AT&T for allowing us to expand digital literacy programming to individuals who need them most,” organization founder Erica Ford said in a statement.
The funding is part of AT&T’s $2 billion nationwide commitment to “bridge the digital divide,” per a release.
Participants in the program will receive a $15 per hour stipend for their time. They will learn basic computer literacy skills, culminating in a project in which they apply what they’ve learned into coding.
“We all gain when we make investments in our young people,” state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said. “That is why I applaud LIFE Camp and AT&T for joining in partnership to increase digital literacy and prepare youth for the opportunities of tomorrow.”
