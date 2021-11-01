Assemblyman Vanel seeks Attorney General Office

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) who represents District 31 (Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Hollis, Queens Village, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park), is exploring a run for the state Attorney General’s Office.
His announcement comes after Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James declared on Oct. 28 that she will campaign for the Governor’s Office, now held by Gov. Hochul, who was sworn in after ousted Gov. Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment earlier this year.
All three are Democrats.
“When we saw that Attorney General Letitia James was considering or mulling a run for governor, I’ve been exploring a run for attorney general,” said Vanel. “The reason why, is that I’m from a region that has the highest rate of foreclosure in the state and this is also the region with the highest minority homeownership in the country.”
During the Great Recession (Dec. 2007 to June 2009), 27,000 houses were foreclosed on throughout the city and 9,000 of those homes were in the Southeast Queens region.
Recently, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) held his Southeast Queens Monthly Housing Series on city tax liens sales and the Southeast Queens region that encompasses Senate Districts 14 (Comrie) and District 10 (state Sen. James Sanders (D-South Ozone Park)) had the largest rate of foreclosures not just in the city but the state, according to the Oct. 27 virtual meeting.
“These banks and lenders have refused to work with minority neighborhoods and working family neighborhoods to be able to help them stay in their homes and modify their loans,” said Vanel.
Vanel would like to prosecute banks so that their lending practices are more transparent and people will be able to better ascertain what if they are getting a fixed or variable loan product.
“I’m one of the people that also deals with these issues,” continued Vanel, who once faced foreclosure on a home. “When it comes to me, I’m not talking theories. I understand. I’m one of you.”
Vanel would like to also address gun violence via Cure Violence programs and economic opportunities; as well as fraud, by expanding consumer protections for seniors and young people at the AG’s Office.
“I’ve been fighting hard ... to support community initiatives that have violence divergence programs,” said Vanel. “We find that so many seniors and young people have fallen victim to scams online ... I’ve been passing laws and bills to address fraud and consumer protection, especially online.”
Vanel, an entrepreneur, private pilot and attorney of 20 years, is the son of Haitian immigrants and lives in Cambria Heights. The assemblyman chairs the subcommittee on Internet and Technology and is on the committees on Banks; Children and Families; Codes; Corporations, Authorities and Commissions; Racing and Wagering; and Science and Technology and believes that he has the right background to address the issues plaguing the state.
Other Democrats eyeing James’ seat include District Attorneys Melinda Katz (Queens) and Eric Gonzalez (Brooklyn), Senate Deputy Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria and U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Newburgh), according to City & State, a political news outlet. Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, a former Democratic nominee who ran against Cuomo for governship in 2014, has also filed with the state’s Board of Elections to run for the AG’s Office.
Attorneys Michael Henry, Joseph Holland and John Sarcone III, also filed with the BOE, and are running on the Republican line.
