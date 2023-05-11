Police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last Friday.
On May 5, at approximately 10:18 p.m., the suspect was walking in front of a residence, located at 215-22 99 Ave. in Queens Village, when he allegedly engaged in a dispute with a 25-year-old man, according to the NYPD. The altercation with the victim escalated and the suspect allegedly shot the man in the groin area.
The suspect fled on foot, going southbound on 215th Street, police said. The victim was sent to North Shore University Hospital in Long Island and is in stable condition.
Police told the Queens Chronicle that the victim was “uncooperative” when asked what the dispute was over.
“He is not telling much of anything,” the NYPD spokesman said. “There have been no arrests as of yet and the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
